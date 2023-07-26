Thomas D. Elias

There’s a reason why California has seen fewer mass shootings in recent years than other places like Texas and Kentucky: This state still bans private ownership of military-style AR-15 semi-automatic rifles.

Those were the weapons used in school massacres from Sandy Hook in Connecticut to Uvalde, Texas. An AR-15-like gun was used to kill eight in early May in Allen, Texas. The mass killing list goes on, growing steadily, and now stands at record levels for any single year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.