Thomas D. Elias

Sports gambling lost, and badly. But not to worry, would-be online gamblers and folks who want to lay wagers in Indian casinos or racetracks: Sports gambling will be back on the ballot soon.

The untold billions of dollars that promised to flow from either this fall’s Proposition 26 or 27 — or both ­— were the reason Native American gaming tribes and the big national online sports bookmakers put up a record war chest of more than $440 million to pass these propositions. 

