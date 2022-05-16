Students at Enchanted Elementary School in Perris got an unpleasant surprise after sharing food with a peer.
On Thursday, deputies responded to the school at 1357 Mount Baldy St., regarding several students who reported food-related illnesses. Their investigation revealed that the cause was food brought to school by a student, who then shared it with those who became ill.
The food was believed to have small amounts of cannabis product in them. Apparently the student who brought the food to school didn’t realize it was laced. Six of that child’s classmates were taken to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to make a full recovery, according to a news report.
How times have changed. When we were in school, it wasn’t uncommon to share snacks that were brought from home, by our friends. In fact, parents often brought home-made treats for birthday parties.
We also took things to share with our friends. We never worried about what could be in those items. Maybe we were too young and naive to understand the danger.
These days, there’s no telling what a child will bring to school and share with their friends.
There have been cases in which cannabis gummies were taken to school and distributed amongst classmates, unbeknown to the child who took them to school or those who helped consume them.
It’s not clear what the child at Enchanted Elementary School shared with their classmates, but whatever it was ended with those children going to the hospital and the police being called.
The news report also did not state what the parents of the child at the center of this issue, had to say. The Sheriff’s Department released a statement assuring parents at the school that they should not continue to be concerned. School officials did not return calls for comment by Friday and no further information was available.
Oftentimes children get into things at home that they shouldn’t, but if someone in the household is cooking with cannabis products, one would think that they’d make sure that food was put away and not left out for a child to get into.
Children are naturally curious — and always hungry — so leaving something like this out for them to access is irresponsible.
It doesn’t make it better, but at least it was cannabis and not something else, which could have had a much different ending, than a trip to the hospital.
