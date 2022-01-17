"We’re tired of paying more for everything” seems to be the consensus these days. From groceries to rent, to gasoline, everything seems to have increased in price — utilities are no exception.
Because inflation is at its highest point in 40 years, we expected that our pocketbooks would be hit, but we just didn’t know how hard. We were also warned that once the winter months turned the weather cold, we’d pay more for natural gas and the experts weren’t kidding.
According to SoCalGas, the average customer probably saw rates increase by about $20 from a year ago in December and $35 from a year ago in January. While it’s not ideal, it’s understandable.
However, some customers haven’t been so lucky and have received bills that are triple what they’d normally pay around this time of year.
“We will sometimes have customers say, ‘This is triple what I’ve ever had,” SoCal gas spokesperson Gillian Wright said in a KTLA 5 report. “Double what I’ve ever had.’ What we tend to find as we look into it is ... It’s definitely higher. It’s significantly higher. It’s rare that it’s actually that much higher.”
So what does that mean? Is it a billing discrepancy or is it a legitimate price hike because of increased usage? And it’s the latter, why is it triple the amount for some and maybe $20 or $35 for others?
SoCal gas reps say customers usually use three to seven times more gas in the winter than in the summer, but the price surge comes as many people are already dealing with the high inflation rate.
How will an already struggling household be able to afford a $600 bill, if they’re only expecting to pay $200? According to the KTLA report, the utility recommended that one woman who received a bill of over $200 should keep her thermostat at 55 during the night and 60 during the day.
