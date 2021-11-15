The winter months are beginning to look bleak for Western Europe.
Dutch Prime Minister Marke Rutte has announced the first partial COVID lockdown of the winter, which means for three weeks, restrictions on catering, sports and shops will be in place.
There’s been a surge in cases across Europe, which is being blamed on low vaccine rates in several countries. Those who are unvaccinated in Austria are expected to go back into lockdown this weekend. Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein said in a BBC report, that restrictions would be imposed first in the two provinces of Upper Austria and Salzburg, beginning Monday.
Meanwhile, in Denmark, a COVID pass that was phased out in September, could be reinstated. The downgrade was a result of the virus no longer being considered socially critical, but now, the government wants to push through a law that would allow workplaces to require the pass for staff.
And despite the vast majority of people in the Netherlands being vaccinated, the Dutch prime minister said the three-week partial lockdown will start Saturday evening and include: The 6 p.m. closure of hairdressers, saunas, casinos and sex workers’ businesses; non-essential shops will also need to close by 6 p.m., hotels, cafés and supermarkets will have to close by 8 p.m., amateur and professional sports may continue, but will be behind closed doors; a maximum number of four guests over the age of 13 will be allowed at people’s homes and people are being asked to work from home as much as possible.
Theaters and cinemas will stay open and social distancing is being reintroduced where proof of a COVID pass is not needed.
As we enter the winter months and holiday season here in the United States, one has to wonder whether we will see the implementation of lockdown orders again in the near future.
We still have not been able to ditch the masks entirely and many are still adhering to the protocols put in place when the pandemic and lockdowns began (social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing, mask wearing, etc.).
As predicted, this virus isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Unfortunately, many across the world will be faced with lockdowns again. Let’s hope the US isn’t included in that rollback.
