Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun, with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 71F. WSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.