Veronique de Rugy

Shortly after taking over as the new UK prime minister, Liz Truss announced plans to fight inflation by capping household energy prices over the next two years. 

Blimey! Billed as the most free-market prime minister since Margaret Thatcher, Truss’s first major move is a counterproductive scheme that will prolong the United Kingdom’s energy woes and increase its budget deficit. What could go wrong?

