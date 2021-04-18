As many of you know, we run a “Have Your Say” question each week and ask our readers to call in and tell us what they think.
Last week, we asked if Gabriel Fernandez’s mother should be granted a new hearing. In case you’re new to the area, Fernandez is a Palmdale boy that died, in May 2013, as a result of abuse at the hands of his mother Pearl Fernandez and her boyfriend Isauro Aguirre. His mother and her boyfriend are currently in prison for what they did.
We learned last week that Pearl Fernandez has asked for a new hearing, claiming that because of recent changes made to the state law, she could not now be convicted of first-degree murder or second degree-murder.
In light of this development, we asked whether our readers thought she should get a new hearing. We had a total of 66 calls, of which 63 answered no. Three callers had the wrong question and thought we were still asking about Governor Newsom.
Please note that if you are calling the “Have Your Say Line,” the new question should be answered beginning on Sunday, when it is published in the newspaper. We quit counting the previous week’s calls on Friday, which means Saturday is left open, with no calls counted that day, either. Since we’re talking about the rules, we’ll also remind everyone calling in to keep it simple. All we need is your name, phone number and a yes or no answer. We do not want you to use that line to complain about other issues or tell us that you missed your newspaper. Also, please don’t tie up the line with a long response about why you answered the way you did. We just need a yes or no.
We’re not surprised by the results of last week’s poll. Not a single caller said they thought she deserved a new hearing. We agree with that. Under no circumstances should she be granted even a glimmer of hope. She pleaded guilty to first degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole, as part of a plea deal to avoid the death sentence. As far as anyone should be concerned, it’s a done deal. She clearly was only concerned with her well being when she took the plea deal.
If she really had no part in Gabriel’s abuse and death, she wouldn’t have pleaded guilty, letting the evidence speak for itself.
However, that wasn’t the case. We hope she is not granted a new hearing and that she continues to serve her sentence as ordered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.