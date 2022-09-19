Last week, we heard about the Hollywood high school student that died on Sept. 13, after taking a pill laced with fentanyl. Another student was hospitalized in the same incident.

As Los Angeles police investigated the incident, which was being classified as a homicide, federal officials announced that new national counts of overdose deaths show that about 200 people in the United States die, each day, as a result of overdoses from fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.