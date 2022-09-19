Last week, we heard about the Hollywood high school student that died on Sept. 13, after taking a pill laced with fentanyl. Another student was hospitalized in the same incident.
As Los Angeles police investigated the incident, which was being classified as a homicide, federal officials announced that new national counts of overdose deaths show that about 200 people in the United States die, each day, as a result of overdoses from fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.
In fact, there has been a huge surge in teen overdose deaths since 2019, as a flood of counterfeit pills has hit the black market. They are counterfeit and look like normal Xanax, oxycodone or Percocet tables, but they are actually laced with fentanyl.
Los Angeles police were called to Bernstein High School in Hollywood, on Tuesday evening, after a parent went to the school to look for a student who had not come home, a news report said.
The parent found the 15-year-old girl experiencing overdose symptoms. The teen told the parent that her friend was also having issues.
“When the parent and a school employee entered the women’s bathroom, they found the second teen, who was also 15, unresponsive, called 911 and tried to revive her, according to police,” the report said. “Emergency responders pronounced the student dead at the scene. The other teen was hospitalized and is in stable condition.”
The teens reportedly purchased what they believed to be Percocet pills, from someone in a nearby park. Police noted that emergency crews responded to several other overdose calls in the area of Lexington Park, near Bernstein High School. The other overdose patients were believed to be high school students, as well.
As parents, we can tell our children not to do drugs, but that doesn’t mean they will listen. Sometimes, despite our best efforts to educate them about the dangers of drugs and other situations, we are not successful in keeping them from harm. But that doesn’t mean we should ever stop trying to educate them and steer them in the right direction.
We hope that the person that sold the drugs to these students is caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Unfortunately, putting one drug dealer behind bars isn’t going to fix the problem.
