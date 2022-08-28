Thomas D. Elias

There is no doubt that a local measure on the Los Angeles County ballot, this fall, would make future sheriffs there fully answerable to county supervisors.

Sheriffs would continue to be elected independently, but if the proposal passes, they could be fired with four votes on the five-member county board.

