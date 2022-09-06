There was a time in the United States when children were paddled at school if they acted out.
For decades, that practice was discontinued and seen by some as child abuse. However, one school district in the US is reinstating corporal punishment as a means to discipline unruly students.
The Cassville School District recently decided to bring back corporal punishment. The last time the district in southwest Missouri resorted to using this measure as a means to address disciplinary issues was more than two decades ago.
Approximately 1,900 students in the Cassville R-IV School District started school on Aug. 29. The district is about an hour west of Branson and approximately 15 miles from the Arkansas border.
During the open house, families were notified that the School Board had adopted a policy in June, allowing “use of physical force as a method of correcting student behavior,” according to a report in the Springfield News-Leader. Parents were handed forms to specify whether they would authorize school officials to use a paddle on their child.
Some students are already pushing back on the policy. A group of high school students planned to protest the policy, calling it “demeaning” and saying they were shocked that the School Board would allow it.
At least one student was quoted in the News-Leader report as saying corporal punishment diminishes them as humans and isn’t an efficient or successful way to deal with behaviors for which they deserve to be punished.
One student said the prospect of getting “spanked” was frightening to a lot of her peers, who see it as a form of abuse.
However, Superintendent Merlyn Johnson said corporal punishment will be used “when all other alternative means of discipline have failed and the option is recommended by the principal.”
The principal will administer three swats, depending on the age of the student, in front of a witness.
Only those students whose parents sign a permission form will be eligible for paddling. The other students will not.
Johnson said the measure was suggested by parents and emerged as an option after a survey of students, parents and teachers in spring 2022, in which discipline issues were a shared concern.
When detention, suspension (in and out of school) and other forms of punishment fail, what’s a district to do? Apparently the answer is a swat or three; at least that’s what administrators in the Cassville-R IV School District think.
We know one thing for sure, that would never be accepted in California.
