Air travelers flying into the United States will no longer have to provide a negative COVID-19 test before entering the country from abroad.
Citing “tremendous progress” in fighting the virus, US officials announced they were dropping the requirement. Those in the airline industry have been pushing to end the policy, saying it deters bookings because families are afraid of getting stranded abroad.
The change went into effect yesterday and the Centers for Disease Control will re-evaluate the policy in 90 days.
“We are able to take this step because of the tremendous progress we’ve made in our fight against the virus: We have made lifesaving vaccines and treatments widely available and these tools are working to prevent serious illness and death, and are effective against the prevalent variants circulating in the US and around the world,” a senior said, according to a news report.
The rule requiring air travelers to present a negative test within three days of their flight — or to provide proof of recent recovery from the virus — was instituted, in January 2021.
Is it too soon to relax the rules for those coming into the US from abroad? We understand the need and desire to return to “normal,” but the pandemic is still not over.
We, in Los Angeles County, are facing the real possibility of having to return to wearing masks indoors because of a spike in cases and hospitalizations, so it seems a bit premature to allow travelers to be allowed to fly without proving they don’t have the virus.
This is especially true since the mask mandate aboard airlines was also relaxed. We definitely should not live in fear, but we should act responsibly and sensibly.
There’s no telling when this nightmare known as the COVID-19 pandemic will end. There have been many deaths attributed to this horrible virus, that it’s unconscionable to think that we’re out of the woods.
