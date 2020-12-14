As a self-proclaimed celebrity, Rudy Giuliani, over the years since he was the mayor of New York City, flashes by in the TV political news from time to time.
He was out of sight for a while this year, but recently has received more publicity as one of America’s hundreds of thousands of hospitalized Coronavirus patients.
Greg Sargent, writing a Rudy review in the Washington Post, exposed the attorney for his self-flattering lifestyle.
“If it wasn’t me, I wouldn’t have been put in a hospital, frankly,” Giuliani said. “Sometimes when you’re a celebrity, they’re worried if something happens to you they’re going to examine it more carefully and do everything right.”
He has been working to help Trump steal the election, Sargent wrote. “As his mayoralty wound down in 2001, he was widely derided as a diminished figure — until the 9/11 attacks, which turned him into ‘America’s mayor.
But Giuliani’s effort to ride that magic carpet into the White House failed spectacularly and he faded again. Giuliani’s current ‘celebrity’ is due in part from his ‘America’s mayor’ stardom, which was, in fairness, rooted in a genuinely impressive expression of sustained leadership at an exceptionally challenging moment for a reeling New York City.”
Turning his attention to Ted Cruz, Sargent wrote that “the Republican senator’s state of Texas is asking the Supreme Court to invalidate millions of votes in four states on the fictitious grounds of fraud, echoing ones already shot down by numerous courts.”
Cruz has reportedly agreed to “argue” this case before the high court.
“No matter how buffoonish and corrupt those arguments might appear outside of the information universe, inside it he will be feted as a hero who is … saving democracy,” Sargent wrote. “And if the court doesn’t take the case, he will have been seen to be heroically prepared to wage the fight. It’s a win-win either way.”
Giuliani efforts to establish grounds for “celebrity” are due in part to the fact that large swaths of the right-wing media have become hermetically, comprehensively sealed off from reality.
In this place, mere assertions of mass voter fraud, no matter how plainly ridiculous of conclusively debunked, are not just automatically presumed true, the Post reporter wrote.
