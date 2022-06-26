After nearly 50 years, a woman’s right to choose has ended.
We knew it was going to happen after the Supreme Court leak, in May, that revealed a draft decision indicating that Roe v. Wade was going to be overtured.
The ruling could quickly block over 50% of pregnant people from safe access to abortion. However, it will not entirely end abortion rights. Some states, such as California, have vowed to protect access and will likely become a safe haven for those who want an abortion.
Getting an abortion in a safe haven state will come with a price in the form of travel, as women will have to go to those states on their own, to have the procedure.
Hard-line conservatives are probably celebrating their victory, but the real losers in this decision are women. States can now implement strict abortion restrictions that will force some to continue unsafe and/or unwanted pregnancies.
Victims of incest and rape will, in some states, have to go through the trauma of pregnancy and birth and then either adoption or parenthood.
While former vice president Mike Pence praised the ruling, saying “Today, life won,” it’s hard not to wonder what some of those lives will be like.
We already live in a country that has more than 400,000 children in foster care, of whom 114,556 cannot be returned to their families and are waiting to be adopted, according to the Adoption Network website.
The Children’s Law Center of California website says that Los Angeles County, alone, has more than 33,000 foster youth in care who have experienced abuse, neglect or been abandoned.
Luckily for women in California, they will still have a choice, but those in red states will not be so lucky.
If their lives are in danger because of a pregnancy or their child’s life is in danger because of an illness or birth defect, they will have no choice but to go through childbirth.
Many disagree with abortion because of their religious beliefs.
That’s their right, but they should not have the right to push those beliefs on anyone else or decide what a person does with their body.
Religion aside, those who value freedom and privacy can’t ignore the fact that a fundamental right has been stripped from women.
This is a horrifying, draconian decision with devastating consequences.
Before Roe v. Wade, women were denied control over their reproductive functions and were forced to go through pregnancies they did not want, only to be abandoned after the babies were born.
Apparently we have learned nothing from our past.
