In his State of the Union address, President Biden clearly expressed his goal of expanding of our economy, which is still recovering. He outlined the importance of businesses to our national wellbeing and the positive effects good-paying jobs have on local communities.
It is encouraging to hear the president commit to supporting the middle class with good jobs, but it will be businesses that make his goal a reality. Across the United States, there are over 1,600 businesses — large and small — that are working collectively on a single project: the F-35 Lightning II. The F-35 alone sustains nearly 300,000 good paying jobs.
In Palmdale and Lancaster alone, the F-35 program supports nearly 10,000 workers and their families. If the president is serious about being a champion for the middle class, fully funding this program is a golden opportunity.
It means a lot in the Antelope Valley, but the F-35 delivers more than $72 billion a year in economic impact according to an independent analysis conducted last year by AeroDynamic Advisory, with nearly $18 billion here in California. That infusion of money into our state economy sustains over 53,000 good-paying jobs that are accessible to everyone — the kind of jobs he’s hoping to create.
There are engineers with advanced degrees designing complex radar systems for the F-35 and there are machinists, many without formal education, who craft the components that make the F-35 our most advanced fighter jet.
“Every time somebody starts a small business, it’s an act of hope,” the president said.
With the F-35 program he can bring hope to so many business owners. In fact, a majority of companies in the F-35 supply chain are small businesses and they are vital to those communities and to our national economy. Without them, the F-35 simply would not exist.
They rely on the F-35 program to be funded by Congress. President Biden must show his support for our economy by demanding that the F-35 program be fully funded. Doing so gives peace of mind to every F-35 supplier and their employees.
Representatives and senators, regardless of party, know that businesses are at the heart of their districts and communities. With the president’s leadership, the parties can come together to support businesses.
There is a clear bipartisan path forward: fully fund the F-35 program.
A robustly funded F-35 means more security for American businesses and more upward mobility for American families. That is something every member of Congress and the administration should be eager to accomplish.
President Biden knows bipartisan action yields powerful results. By coming together on the big issues, the president noted that America is “in the strongest position in decades to compete with China or anyone else in the world.”
Republican and Democratic administrations of the past have supported the F-35 and many in Congress demonstrate their support by being part of the F-35 Caucus. These past administrations and current caucus members understand the economic strength of the F-35 program.
Discussion, debate and compromise are part of the federal budget process. There is no doubt we will hear and see much of that in the months ahead. But there can be no debate about the value of the F-35 to our nation, and especially the working families of California.
President Biden wants to finish the job. He wants to support the middle class and that means expanding opportunities for small businesses to succeed.
Now is his chance to lead by fully funding the F-35 program.
Drew Mercy is the executive director for AV Economic Development & Growth Enterprise in Palmdale
