In his State of the Union address, President Biden clearly expressed his goal of expanding of our economy, which is still recovering. He outlined the importance of businesses to our national wellbeing and the positive effects good-paying jobs have on local communities. 

It is encouraging to hear the president commit to supporting the middle class with good jobs, but it will be businesses that make his goal a reality. Across the United States, there are over 1,600 businesses — large and small — that are working collectively on a single project: the F-35 Lightning II. The F-35 alone sustains nearly 300,000 good paying jobs. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.