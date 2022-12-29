Stephen Moore

One of the biggest promises by Republicans in the 2022 election season was that if they won a majority in the House, they would defund the $80 billion that President Joe Biden wants to hire 87,000 new IRS agents.

But now they are about to agree to a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending deal with Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year. That includes the full funding for the IRS expansion.

