Rich Lowry

After a hiatus during the Trump years, Republicans are back in the mood for fiscal probity.

It’s very strange not to seriously pursue a deeply held goal when you have unified control of Washington, then to insist on trying to achieve much of it in one fell swoop when you barely have control of one chamber of Congress.

