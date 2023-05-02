Jeff Jacoby

In 1888, James Bryce, an Oxford historian and member of Parliament who later became Great Britain’s ambassador to the United States, published “The American Commonwealth,” a perceptive survey of US politics in the last half of the 19th century. In the book’s best-known chapter, Bryce attempted to explain why Americans so infrequently sent “great and striking men” to the White House.

In a country that more than most was open to success through merit and in which there was no shortage of political ambition, he wrote, “It might be expected that the highest place would be won by a man of brilliant gifts.” And yet, with rare exceptions, the voters kept electing mediocrities. “Who now knows or cares to know anything about the personality of James K. Polk or Franklin Pierce?” asked Bryce. “The only thing remarkable about them is that being so unremarkable they should have climbed so high.”

