For the past 11 years, I have had the pleasure of leading The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley (CCAV). When I was invited to apply for the executive director role, in 2011, I wasn’t sure if my background as a school district superintendent would be applicable to an organization tasked with preventing child abuse and caring for children who have experienced trauma.
What I discovered is that as long as I remained true to my values as a leader and focused on protecting children, my skills were perfectly aligned with what the center and the community needed.
As I prepare to log out of my CCAV computer for the last time at the end of this month, I am reflecting on what I have learned over the past decade and throughout my career. Here are my six key takeaways:
1. Protecting, advocating and healing our community’s children is an extraordinary task. CCAV has the area’s most compassionate and knowledgeable therapists caring for children who have suffered trauma. This year, we expect to provide therapy to 1,000 children — each one of whom will receive individualized attention from our highly experienced clinical therapists.
2. Character is more important than knowledge. Integrity, honesty, humility, accountability and self-control are essential characteristics of good character. These character traits will take you further in your career and life than any advanced degree.
3. Listen to your gut. It often tells you everything you need to know. If something doesn’t feel right, it isn’t.
4. To be a leader, you cannot be afraid to make tough decisions for the good of the organization. True leadership requires courage and fortitude.
5. You don’t have to know everything about everything. In fact, the best leaders surround themselves with people who know more than they do.
6. Listen more. Seek to understand. Ask Questions. Approach all discussions with a learner mentality. By listening and asking questions, you build trust, understand people and situations better, and enhance productivity.
I am proud of the work we do at the Children’s Center. Being a part of the organization’s journey has been one of the greatest joys of my career.
I have had the honor of working alongside some of the Antelope Valley’s most talented and dedicated professionals. I have personally witnessed the profound difference we’ve made in the lives of individuals and families who were struggling.
I have been inspired by the generosity of businesses and individuals who have opened their hearts and selflessly donated to the Children’s Center.
My hope now is that the lasting impact I have had on the Children’s Center is as positive and powerful as the impact the Children’s Center has had on me.
Sue Page has served as the executive director of The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, since 2011. On June 30, she is not so much retiring as she is embarking on the next chapter in her life story.
