Are you doing your part to conserve water? Do you try to wash clothes and run the dishwasher less frequently? Do you limit the amount of water used on lawn and other foliage?
The Palmdale Water District wants to make sure we are all doing our part to conserve water. On Monday, it continued its request that customers conserve water by 15%. It also agreed to purchase water from another State Water Project contractor.
According to a report in the Wednesday edition of the Antelope Valley Press, The Board of Directors reaffirmed the voluntary water conservation program by implementing stage two of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan.
In June, an updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan was adopted, in which 15% water usage reduction falls under stage two, instead of stage one, as was in the previous plan. Stage one was already enacted in April.
Resource and Analytics Supervisor Claudia Bolanos said that by adopting stage two, it will keep the District in line with its conservation message. In addition, the District will have the flexibility to go between voluntary conservation, where it is now, and mandatory measures, if necessary.
“As part of this move, the District will continue its information and education efforts to encourage customers to reduce their water use, focus outreach on large water users and ask customers to consider converting to more efficient irrigation methods and to take advantage of the District’s rebates,” the Wednesday report said.
In addition, the Board also granted approval to General Manager Dennis LaMoureaux to finalize the transfer of 3,333 acre-feet of water this year from the Mojave Water Agency in San Bernardino County. The move is expected to help bolster the District and keep a small supply to roll over into next year, in case it’s dry again.
We’re no strangers to mandatory water conservation, but isn’t it better to do it voluntarily, than to have it mandated? Changing our water use habits in even just a slight way, can help in the long run, but the more we do, the better.
It’s been a long, dry summer — aren’t they all becoming that way? Having a lush, green lawn is nice, but having water is even better.
