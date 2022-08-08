Jeff Jacoby

On Wednesday morning at 11, Hal Shurtleff and Camp Constitution will finally get to fly their flag on Boston’s City Hall Plaza.

Word of the scheduled ceremony came the other day in a press release from Liberty Counsel, the public-interest law firm that represented Shurtleff and his group after their request to host a flag-raising ceremony was rejected by City Hall in 2017.

