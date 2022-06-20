Most law-abiding citizens have insurance on their vehicles, homes and other personal property. Not only does it protect the property owner, but in the case of vehicle insurance, it can also help cover legal fees, an injured person’s medical expenses or lost income if the injuries sustained in a car accident leave them unable to work.
Insurance is one of those things that we pay for each month but hope that we never have to use. The same goes for health insurance.
But what about gun insurance? A proposed measure would make California the first state to require gun owners to buy liability insurance to cover the negligent use of their firearms, according to an Associated Press report.
“Guns kill more people than cars,” Democratic state Sen. Nancy Skinner said in a statement. “Yet gun owners are not required to carry liability insurance like car owners must.”
She said the costs of gun violence shouldn’t be borne by taxpayers, survivors, families, employees and communities.
“It’s time for gun owners to shoulder their fair share,” she said in the AP report.
Lawmakers in the state of New York are also considering a similar requirement in the wake of numerous recent mass shootings and a rise in gun violence.
It’s great that lawmakers want people to be responsible, but just like car and other types of insurance, not everyone is going to abide by the law. And it’s nearly certain that those who are going to commit gun violence will not get them insured. In fact, they probably will not obtain the firearms legally, either.
The other issue with this proposal is that the right to bear arms is a Constitutional right. Driving a car is not.
Demanding that someone have insurance on their firearm in order for them to exercise their right to keep and bear arms is ridiculous and ceases to make it a right.
Of course, money is behind this idea. Democratic Assemblyman Marc Levine estimated the bill would bring in more than $118 million, annually, that would go toward gun violence prevention programs. He is the person proposing the bill.
Because a tax would be imposed, Levin’s bill would require two-thirds majority approval in the Legislature.
A similar bill that was introduced by Levine last year fell four short of 54 votes in the 80-member Assembly.
