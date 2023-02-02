Stephen Moore

If you want to see a classic case of how President Joe Biden’s regulatory tendencies are strangling the US economy and raising prices, look no further than the latest Justice Department efforts to kill an airline merger that is pro-consumer.

JetBlue has its sights on merging with a smaller and financially ailing airline, Spirit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.