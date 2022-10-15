Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign to make California more environmentally friendly continues — this time with a plastic bag ban.

Thanks to SB 1046, plastic produce bags will soon be a thing of the past. Newsom signed the bill into law on Sept. 30.

