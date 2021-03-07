As most people know by now, your new Pearblossom Highway is open for travel. If you haven’t done so yet, I hope you have the chance to drive on it soon.
As the Palmdale city manager, I do wish to apologize for the delays and thank everyone for their patience. We realize that this would be a rather lengthy project given that it was a complete rebuild of the road, one of the most heavily used arterials in the Antelope Valley with over 34,000 vehicles — many of them heavy trucks — traveling on it daily.
It was an inconvenience to many to keep entire segments closed at times during the reconstruction. That decision was based on safety for both drivers and workers and was not something that was taken lightly.
Diverting traffic was the only way to keep the roadways clear for the working crews and would allow drivers to find a safe route around the project, instead of encountering varied traffic patterns daily, leading to longer and more dangerous delays.
But that is all behind us now. We can all celebrate the safety improvements and a new road built to last for 40 years! We know that many continue to ask, “Why did it take so long?” This project was scheduled to take one year from the start, as it entailed a complete rebuild of 4.5 miles of road — not a repair, not an overlay, but a complete rebuild down to the road’s foundation.
The entire subsurface structural section was removed nearly two feet down and then rebuilt with five different layers of material all the way up to a new riding surface at the top. This complex road was designed and built to ensure it would stand up to the continued heavy use for decades to come.
There were other unexpected challenges along the way, the biggest of all being the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused work stoppages, worker outages and material delays. We remain grateful for your patience through all these challenges.
Today we celebrate the result — a new highway that also comes with safety improvements, including:
• Protective barrier for Barrel Springs Elementary School thanks to the partnership with the Palmdale School District
• Over 2,000 feet of guardrail installed at edge of pavement near slopes
• Higher visibility striping
• Center median barrier from 25th St. E. to 30th St. E.
• Protected left turn-new signal at 30th St. East intersection
• ADA Improvements at various intersections
• Sloped roadway cross section for improved drainage
• Widened and paved shoulders
As we celebrate this beautifully reconstructed road, we remind you to take it slow as you travel the new and improved Pearblossom Highway. Take time to know your new traffic patterns, and be mindful of all posted speeds, crosswalks, and traffic signals.
Again, thanks for your patience and I sincerely appreciate all the partners who helped to deliver this impactful project.
