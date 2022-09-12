The state of emergency declared in New York sounds familiar: at first it was something to be concerned about, but it quickly became more serious.
Over the past two-and-a-half years, serious health threats have started out small but have quickly grown much larger than health officials probably anticipated.
First we had COVID-19, which turned into a global pandemic, but began with just a “few” cases thousands of miles away. Next came monkeypox, which also started out as just a “few” cases in Florida, but quickly grew in that state and spread to others.
Now polio is posing the latest threat to New York. The governor has declared a state of emergency as the evidence emerges that the virus is spreading across the state. Health officials say wastewater samples in New York City and four adjacent counties have tested positive for poliovirus that can cause paralysis.
Although only one case has been confirmed, it was the first in the country in nearly a decade, since polio was largely eradicated from the United States by vaccinations that began, in 1955. By 1979, the country was declared polio free.
According to New York officials, vaccination rates are too low in parts of the state. The emergency declaration, on Friday, is aimed at boosting immunization rates. The state health department hopes to boost vaccination rates from the current statewide average of 79% to more than 90%.
So what’s the solution to pull New Yorkers out of this seemingly inevitable spiral into a widespread illness that could potentially paralyze people? Vaccinations.
The polio vaccination has proven to be effective for the past 67 years, and nothing about that has changed. What has changed is parents’ attitudes about vaccinating their children. Many don’t believe in the series of childhood vaccinations that most of us received. Instead, they have opted to allow their children to come into contact with viruses like mumps, measles and chickenpox, with the thought that their immune systems will be stronger as a result.
They probably did not count on an illness like polio resurfacing after 43 years. Perhaps it’s time for those parents to reconsider their choice not to vaccinate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.