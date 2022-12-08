If you were a child in the 1980s and further back, you likely rode in the back of a pickup truck at one time or another.
It was a common occurrence — albeit not the safest decision. We can chalk it up to naivete on our parents’ or grandparents’ behalves and maybe a lack of education when it came to safety.
Of course, back then, many cars were equipped only with lap belts and not full seat belts like we have today. It was a different time and people were in a different place as far as safety regulations and vehicles.
Today, however, there is no excuse. We have seen the crash test dummy videos that show what happens to people who drive impaired, without a seat belt and engage in other questionable behavior while riding in or operating a motor vehicle.
That’s why it’s surprising to read that one area parent filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Antelope Valley Union High School District.
Maria Pelayo’s son died after he fell out of the back of a pickup truck in which he was riding in the parking lot at Knight High School, after school.
According to an Antelope Valley Press report by Reporter Julie Drake, Jonathan Alfaro was riding in the back of his truck, which was being driven recklessly through the parking lot by a girl identified as Rachel Doe.
Students were lined up in their cars in the campus parking lot to burn rubber, engage in sharp turns and drive recklessly around the lot at high speeds, the report said.
Doe lost control of the truck as she went over a speed bump and Alfaro was thrown from the back of it. He sustained injuries that resulted in his death.
So how is this the school district’s fault? According to the lawsuit, the district and school administrators did not properly supervise the students in the parking lot and failed to provide the requisite level of care to ensure the students’ safety.
Maybe so, but shouldn’t Pelayo also sue Doe for her role in Alfaro’s death? And what about the fact that Doe was most likely not covered under Pelayo’s vehicle insurance, but was driving Alfaro’s truck? She is facing misdemeanor or vehicular manslaughter charges, but shouldn’t she and her family bear some type of financial responsibility, as well, since her actions resulted in Alfaro’s death?
It hardly seems fair that the school district is being held entirely responsible for this girl’s actions.
