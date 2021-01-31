Feb. 1 will mark 19 years since Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl was killed and though it seemed like justice was served in the conviction of his killer, that man has been freed.
The British national was convicted of kidnapping and murdering Pearl while he was on assignment in 2002, for the newspaper.
Pearl was working as the South Asia Bureau chief, based in Mumbai, India at the time of his death. He was kidnapped when he traveled to Pakistan as part of an investigation into the alleged links between British citizen Richard Reid and al-Qaeda.
The decision to free his killer comes nearly two decades after Pearl’s body was found in a shallow grave in the Pakistani port city of Karachi, according to an NPR report. A video showing the aftermath of Pearl’s beheading was sent to the US Consulate in Karachi and posted on the Internet, a portent of cinematic violence committed by Islamic extremist groups in the coming years.
On Thursday, Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered the release of Pearl’s killer. The 2-1 decision was on an appeal by the Pearl family and the Pakistani government against the ruling of a provincial court last April that overturned Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh’s murder conviction and the convictions of three accomplices, according the NPR report.
The Pearl family immediately denounced Thursday’s ruling, calling it “a complete travesty of justice” and urged the United States to take action.
“The release of these killers puts in danger journalists everywhere and the people of Pakistan,” the family said in a statement. “We urge the US government to take all necessary actions under the law to correct this injustice. We also hope that the Pakistani authorities will take all necessary steps to rectify this travesty of justice. No amount of injustice will defeat our resolve to fight for justice for Daniel Pearl.”
Locally, the Los Angeles Press Club, which is composed of journalists from all over Southern California, to include some members past and present, of the Antelope Valley Press Editorial Board, also released a statement regarding the action taken by the Pakistani Supreme Court.
“This tragedy is foremost a human one, as no person and no family should ever endure such a heinous crime nor the insult of such a slow response,” the Press Club statement said. “However, this tragedy is also an affront to the press, and by extension, the rights of the people of Pakistan and beyond. An informed public needs journalism, and journalists need to be able to operate without the threat of bodily harm or death ... allowing Pearl’s convicted murder to go free means that journalists are fail game and that Pakistan sanctions this type of murder ...”
We feel for the Pearl family and hope the United States takes action. Whether abroad or at home, no journalist should have to fear for their lives.
