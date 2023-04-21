Veronique de Rugy

Government debt as a share of the US economy is falling. This must mean the Biden administration and Congress are practicing fiscal responsibility, right? No, it doesn’t. 

The main driver behind the reduction is inflation — inflation that politicians in Washington created with their irresponsible spending and refusal to engage in austerity after the COVID-19 crisis.

