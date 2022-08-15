We’ve all heard the warnings about what can happen when driving under the influence, but despite the sometimes-deadly outcomes, some people just don’t listen.

It seems they believe it will never happen to them, or they are smarter than the average DUI offender, so they know how to operate a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol without hurting anyone or themselves.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.