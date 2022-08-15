We’ve all heard the warnings about what can happen when driving under the influence, but despite the sometimes-deadly outcomes, some people just don’t listen.
It seems they believe it will never happen to them, or they are smarter than the average DUI offender, so they know how to operate a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol without hurting anyone or themselves.
Anne Heche is the latest person to become an example of what can happen while driving under the influence.
Last week, she crashed into a two-story house in Mar Vista, after her Mini Cooper Clubman was spotted speeding through city streets.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ that she was under the influence of cocaine and maybe fentanyl at the time of the incident.
She was transported to a hospital and her spokesperson said she was put on life support and not expected to make it. She suffered lung damage, burns and a severe anoxic brain injury, which is caused by lack of oxygen to the brain, a report said.
She remained in critical condition and in a coma at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, with her family announcing one week after the crash that she was being kept on life support to see if her organs are viable for donation.
Heche, an actress, was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. Their public announcement as a couple paved the way for LGBTQ+ couples in Hollywood and beyond.
Regardless of whether the person is a celebrity or a “regular Joe,” tragedy can strike when someone makes the decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It’s never a good idea to do so.
