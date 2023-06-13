Jeff Jacoby

The first charter school in the United States opened in 1992 with 35 students in St. Paul, Minn. Today there are more than 7,800 charter schools in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and the number rises each year.

With an enrollment of 3.7 million, charter schools now educate 1 of every 13 public school students in America. In some places, the ratio is far greater: In Arizona, one-fifth of all students attend charter schools. Roughly half of public school students in Indianapolis, Washington and Kansas City attend charter schools. In New Orleans, all public schools are charters.

