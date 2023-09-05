Jeff Jacoby

Some Democrats and progressives appear to have convinced themselves that criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris, especially by Republicans running for their party’s presidential nomination, is fueled by racism and misogyny.

Do opinion polls show that Harris is the least popular vice president since polling began? That must be, gender equity activist Lauren Leader argues in The Hill, because Harris is “on the receiving end of … deeply ingrained bias.” Are Republicans pointing out that given President Biden’s age, reelecting him could well mean making Harris the next president? They’re doing so, says Ashley Harris, a CNN contributor and former Biden campaign staffer, because “she is a woman, she is a Black woman.” Is criticism of Harris picking up as the 2024 election draws closer? It is being driven by “the fear of a second Black president,” explains William Spivey in an essay for Medium.

