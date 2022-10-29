Did you know that October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month?
It was launched nationwide in October 1987 as a way to connect organizations and individuals working on domestic violence issues, while raising awareness for those issues, according to ncadv.org
The website offers many resources on domestic violence, to include statistics, signs of abuse, dynamics of abuse and testimonials from victims.
In addition, there is financial education and even a safety plan for domestic abuse victims who want to get out of their situation.
According to the website, 34.9% of women in California and 31.1% of men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes.
In 2018, there were 166,890 domestic violence-related calls to law enforcement; many other incidents were unreported. Forty-six percent of reported incidents involved weapons. Also that year, domestic violence homicide comprised 10.7% of all California homicides. Domestic violence homicides in the state increased by 22.2% over 2017.
One in three women and one in four men have experienced some type of physical violence by an intimate partner, according to statistics on the website.
On a typical day, local domestic violence hotlines receive approximately 19,159 calls, which equals about 13 calls every minute.
Did you also know that those convicted of domestic violence, dating violence and stalking misdemeanants are prohibited from possession firearms in California? Respondents to ex parte and final protective orders, including dating partners, are prohibited from possessing firearms. Prohibited persons must relinquish their firearms upon prohibition. Law enforcement officers must confiscate firearms when responding to domestic violence incidents. Background checks are required on all firearms sales and transfers and California has a 10-day waiting period for all gun sales.
We often think of women as victims of domestic violence, but men can, and often are, victims too. We need to get past the sexist idea that a man can’t be victims.
It’s never OK for someone to verbally, physically or emotionally abuse another person, but often, those suffering abuse blame themselves and think that somehow they deserve to be treated that way.
They also don’t always know where to find help and feel trapped in their situation.
Locally, Valley Oasis operates a 65-bed capacity shelter that provides services to men, women and children of all ages, who are victims of domestic violence. For more information, visit http://www.valleyoasis.org/what-we-do.html
They also operate a 24-hour hotline at 661-945-6736.
Domestic violence awareness is spotlighted in October, but it can happen anytime. It’s good to know victims have a place to seek help in the Antelope Valley.
