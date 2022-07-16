If there’s anything that will get the public stirred up and at a City Council meeting, it’s a proposed increase on services.
That’s exactly what happened on Tuesday, when members of the public packed the Lancaster City Council chambers, hoping to speak their minds in regard to a proposed increase in the solid waste collection fee for single-family dwelling units.
Unfortunately, they will probably have to set time aside again because the City Council lacked some members for the scheduled Council meeting, on Tuesday night.
The Council lacked a quorum and was forced to continue the public hearing on the fee and other items on the agenda until July 26.
Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Ken Mann were the only two present. Mayor R. Rex Parris and Councilmembers Raj Malhi and Darrell Dorris did not attend. Crist said two members were scheduled to be out and one had a family emergency.
Despite no quorum being present, Crist allowed the public to speak, but the process was informal because there were not enough council members present.
Crist, Mann and Deputy Mayor Shawn Cannon heard about two hours of public comment against the proposed increase.
The proposed increase would go on peoples’ tax rolls and is due to a new state law meant to reduce organic waste in landfills.
The City Council previously approved a resolution to amend the city’s existing agreement with WM stating the base rate for solid waste collection from single-family dwellings to provide basic three-cart service would be set at about $450 a year or $37.55 a month.
The city sent notices to 39,789 parcels in the city.
One speaker said she was the only person on her block that got the notice.
She calculated her waste fees would increase about 44% under the new proposal.
With inflation at an all-time high and gas prices still crippling the economy, it’s not surprising that residents don’t want to pay more for services.
This is certainly bad timing for a rate increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.