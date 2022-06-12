By now, it’s probably common knowledge that Paul Pelosi, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was arrested, May 28, on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The arrest occurred when Paul Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche was hit by a 2014 Jeep, as he attempted to cross a state road in Napa County, according to news reports. Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident. Paul Pelosi was booked into jail by the California Highway Patrol, around 4:13 a.m., and released, a few hours later, on a $5,000 bond.
Nancy Pelosi was reportedly in Rhode Island when the incident occurred and refused to comment on the situation.
That should have been the end of the story; however, rumors quickly began to circulate on social media, claiming that Gov. Gavin Newsom intervened at the request of Nancy Pelosi and directly ordered that the California Highway Patrol drop all charges.
Though some would want to believe this is true, the social media posts offer no support regarding those claims. Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley released a statement, on Thursday, on Facebook, saying the case is still under review.
According to the statement, Paul Pelosi agreed to a court date of 8:30 a.m., Aug. 3, in Napa County Superior Court. If criminal charges are filed, he will be arraigned at that time.
“The case is currently under review to decide what, if any, charges will be filed against Mr. Pelosi,” the statement said. “This is standard protocol for any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County.”
According to an Associated Press report, Paul Pelosi’s blood alcohol content level was 0.08% or higher. According to California law, it’s illegal to drive with a BAC of 0.08% or higher. For commercial vehicle drivers, it’s 0.04% and it’s 0.01% for people under 21.
By law, Paul Pelosi, should face charges, if that was, in fact, his BAC at the time of the incident.
We hope that Haley’s office does review the case thoroughly and treat it like any other. Paul Pelosi should not get any special treatment for any reason — especially not for being married to Nancy Pelosi.
There’s absolutely no excuse for driving under the influence, regardless of the outcome. Luckily, no one was injured, but it could have been much worse.
