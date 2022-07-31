Many residents of Los Angeles County are breathing a sigh of relief after it was announced, on Thursday, that there would be no indoor mask mandate reinstated — for now.

Despite the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations trending upward for the past several weeks, it now appears that they are going the other way and the region may soon move back into the “medium” community level of virus spread, according to officials.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.