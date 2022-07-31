Many residents of Los Angeles County are breathing a sigh of relief after it was announced, on Thursday, that there would be no indoor mask mandate reinstated — for now.
Despite the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations trending upward for the past several weeks, it now appears that they are going the other way and the region may soon move back into the “medium” community level of virus spread, according to officials.
Public health officials will instead continue to strongly recommend masking up indoors.
That’s a good plan, considering it should be a choice at this point.
Those who feel more comfortable wearing a mask indoors should do it — and they are.
We are still considered to be in a pandemic and likely won’t enter the endemic phase, until 2024. However, as stated in a “Focus” column earlier this week, enforcing indoor mask mandates falls on business owners and employees. It becomes a difficult task for all who must enforce it.
Los Angeles County entered the high level, on July 14, which prompted County Health Director Barbara Ferrer to warn the public about a possible indoor mask mandate being issued to slow the spread.
However, it wasn’t a popular announcement, as she and other health officials quickly learned. Business owners and elected officials from some cities in LA County immediately pushed back, saying they would not enforce the mandate if it was reinstated.
Suddenly, and despite the fact that we remain in the “high” community level, based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indicator, officials decided to wait and further analyze the data based on its own, more current metrics.
That means we won’t have to mask up again indoors unless we want to — at least for now. That doesn’t mean it won’t be considered in the future. However, it does seem a bit coincidental that as soon as city officials and business owners started pushing back, Ferrer hit the pause button on the mandate.
Two members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors also indicated that they opposed the reinstating of the region-wide mandate.
We can’t help but think that all this resistance had some type of influence over the recent decision.
