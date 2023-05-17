Thomas D. Elias

California has a bunch of new housing laws, several taking effect in each of the last few years.

They eliminate most single-family R-1 zoning to allow more housing and permit more floors in any new apartment building or condominium structure if it contains a decent percentage of “affordable” or low-income units. One measure also allows more living units by mandating less or no parking spaces in buildings near mass transit stops, on the flawed presumption that no one living there will ever want to own a vehicle.

