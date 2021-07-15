It’s finally cooling down a bit after what seemed like an eternity of triple-digit temperatures reaching as high as 111 some days. It seems that high 90s are more tolerable than triple digits, even though it’s still hot out.
Recently, CNN reported on the summertime heat and discussed how there can be large differences in temperatures between neighborhoods, when temps soar.
“Neighborhoods with little tree cover, few grassy areas and a lot of concrete can be a much as 15 to 20 degrees hotter than the surrounding areas,” the report said. “During heat waves, these so-called urban heat islands are deadly. Extreme heat is an invisible yet dangerous consequence of human-caused climate change, killing more people each year on average than any other weather-related event, according to the National Weather Service.”
Some people don’t believe in climate change, but one cannot deny the fact that summers seem to be getting hotter and those heat waves seem to be more plentiful as each year passes. It’s only mid-July and we, here in the Antelope Valley, have already experienced several days of very high triple-digit temperatures. Just imagine what the end of August is going to feel like.
According to the CNN report: “The urban heat island effect amplifies a heat wave’s already-oppressive temperatures: areas with a lot of asphalt, buildings and freeways tend to absorb the sun’s energy then radiate heat. Areas with green space — parks, rivers, tree-lined streets — absorb less.”
Maybe that’s why it feels so hot in Los Angeles and even Santa Clarita. The temps can be 109 and higher here, while it’s in the upper 90s in those areas, but it always feels hotter there.
Despite the way the air feels, Los Angeles did not even crack CNN’s top 20 list for worst urban heat. Nor did more places you might expect, like Las Vegas or Phoenix. The number one spot went to New Orleans. Here’s how the rest of the country measured up:
2. Newark
3. New York City
4. Houston
5. San Francisco
6. Boston
7. Chicago
8. Miami
9. Baltimore
10. Providence
11. Sacramento
12. Salinas, Calif.
13. Burlington, Vt.
14. Bend, Ore.
15. Cleveland
16. Detroit
17. Erie, Pa.
18. Fresno
19. Lafayette, La.
20. McAllen, Texas
“Anything with ‘urban’ in its name you’re going to be surprised if New York City and Chicago and places like that don’t rate pretty highly,” Andrew Pershing, the director of climate science at Climate Central, said in the CNN report.
The report said extreme heat has several health impacts.
“Hypothermia, which occurs when the body can’t cool itself efficiently, can affect anyone who is exposed to extreme heat for too long,” it said. “Air pollution tends to be amplified on hot days, which can irritate the lungs. People with cardiovascular disease are particularly vulnerable in hot weather, which makes the risk of heart attack higher.”
Officials with the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster recognize the ill health effects heat can have on people, so they offer cooling centers on extremely hot days. Surely, the centers are a welcome sight when residents don’t have proper air conditioning.
