Thomas D. Elias

If there’s one tax break California lawmakers have granted that really works, it’s probably the film tax credit that was extended another five years the other day with a signature from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

While a lot of the talk about a massive population exodus from this state is exaggerated hyperbole (California having lost less than 2% of its populace to out-migration over the last decade), there was nothing fictional about what happened in entertainment, the state’s third largest industry — even before today’s work stoppage.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.