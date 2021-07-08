When US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin convened his brain trust on July 1 on a classified video conference for an update on Afghanistan, commanders had reason to feel positive.
The American troop draw-down that President Joseph Biden ordered in April was complete — two months ahead of schedule.
The last combat forces would exit the military’s hub at Bagram Air Base overnight, leaving just 650 troops to help secure the American Embassy in Kabul and Kabul International Airport.
There was even talk that the US Commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin S. Miller, would leave for good in a few days.
But reality intruded in the days leading up to General Austin’s meeting with General Miller; Gen Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of the military’s Central Command.
The Afghan Army was reeling from a series of defeats in battles against the Taliban. The Afghan Air Force faced grounding without contractor support that was scheduled to end.
Biden’s plan to relocate thousands of Afghan interpreters, drivers and others who worked with American forces in an effort to keep them safe, had stalled.
With the White House’s blessing, Austin, a retired four-star Army general who oversaw the American troop withdrawal from Iraq in 2011, ordered a series of steps to slow the pace of the final withdrawal from America’s longest war.
The measures would buy some time to soften the draw-down’s psychological shock to the Afghans and to extend through August, an American security umbrella that no longer had any combat troops, equipment of bases in the country.
The first measure sought to underscore Biden’s message to Afghan leaders that the United States was not abandoning the country at a moment when intelligence analysts assess that the government could fall in as few as six months to a resurgent Taliban.
The August date gives the administration more time to find places to relocate thousands of Afghans, and their family members, who helped Americans through the 20-year war.
Our leaving does not end the war,” John R. Allen, a retired four-star Marine Corps general who had commanded US-led forces in Afghanistan from 2011 to 2013, and oversaw the beginning of the draw-down of allied forces there, from 150,000 troops to about 11,000 at the end of 2014, said. “It just ends the American involvement. The war will continue.”
