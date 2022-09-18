A group of migrants, mainly originating from Venezuela, arrived at their new temporary home on Cape Cod, after an unexpected arrival, on Wednesday, on Martha’s Vineyard.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for chartering the two flights as part of his promise to drop off undocumented migrants in progressive states.
Since Wednesday, officials have been working to support, house and feed the group of about 50 migrants.
Their arrival at Martha’s Vineyard comes as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott criticized the Biden administration’s policy on immigration and border security. They bused migrants to Washington, New York City and Chicago. By late August, approximately 8,000 migrants were moved via state-sponsored trips, straining cities’ resources.
In response, Biden called the action un-American and reckless.
“Instead of working with us on solutions, Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props,” the president said in a news report.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s office, on Friday, said they would provide new shelter and humanitarian support at Joint Base Cape Cod, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and other officials. Up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard would be activated to assist, Baker’s office said.
The migrants will be put in dorm-style housing, and there will be spaces for families and singles. There was no plan to separate families, officials said. Clothing, food and toiletry kits would be provided and they’d have access to healthcare and legal services, as well as mental health and crises counseling services.
Migrants received brochures and maps of Massachusetts on board their flight, but they did not know where they were going, an attorney who met with several migrants said.
The two flights from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard stopped in the Florida Panhandle, the attorney said.
Some Republicans, including Stephen Miller, a chief architect of former president Donald Trump’s immigration policies, celebrated the actions of DeSantis, while critics have called them inhumane.
Residents across Martha’s Vineyard said they were scrambling to care for the immigrants, according to an NPR report.
Regardless of whether you agree with the governors’ actions or not, we can probably all agree on one thing: Getting put on a plane with absolutely no idea where you’re going or what is going to happen once you arrive has to be one of the single-most disturbing experiences a person can have.
There’s no doubt that many questions were going through the migrants’ heads as they waited to see where they’d land. Would they be separated? Sent back to their country of origin? Jailed? There was no telling what would happen — and playing that sort of psychological “game” with a human being is certainly inhumane.
