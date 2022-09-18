A group of migrants, mainly originating from Venezuela, arrived at their new temporary home on Cape Cod, after an unexpected arrival, on Wednesday, on Martha’s Vineyard.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for chartering the two flights as part of his promise to drop off undocumented migrants in progressive states.

