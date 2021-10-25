The verdict in the Davis vs. McGrady case is in and it turns out that Robert Davis is on the losing end of the lawsuit.
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Stephen Morgan ruled in favor of Antelope Valley Union High school District Board President Jill McGrady last week and decided that she doesn’t owe former Board president Davis any money.
The lawsuit was filed Aug. 17 and stemmed from an Aug. 6 article that appeared in the Antelope Valley Press, in regard to a lawsuit between the district and former general counsel Bridget Cook. She sued the district for an undisclosed amount, which was later revealed to be $3.5 million.
Davis sought a total of $10,000 in the small claims action. He sought $5,000 for lost Board member stipends and another $5,000 for lost benefits. He also claimed statements McGrady made in the Aug. 6 report caused him high levels of stress and anxiety that affected his mental and emotional health.
Morgan, however, did not find any evidence to support Davis’s claims.
We’re glad to hear that this lawsuit has been resolved and the judge ruled in favor of McGrady. Maybe now Davis will move on and leave McGrady and the AVUHSD Board alone. He no longer has any reason to be interested in the happenings of the Board. His interest should have ended with his resignation in 2019.
We hope the Board is able to move on from this and continue to do what they were elected to do: Make decisions with the District’s students in mind, rather than trying to further their own agendas.
