Are we taking a step backward in the battle against COVID-19, or did health officials act too soon in relaxing the rules of wearing a mask indoors?
Those are questions that have probably crossed our minds after hearing that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks indoors once again in Los Angeles County. The rule went into effect on Saturday.
This step back will probably not affect many residents because even though the rules were relaxed, they continued to wear masks while indoors and in large crowds. When interviewed for television news, many said they didn’t feel comfortable being unmasked, indoors with strangers, not knowing whether they were truly vaccinated. They decided to err on the side of caution.
However, the announcement by Los Angeles County officials isn’t popular with others who were happy to see the masks finally being ditched. They were tired of wearing them. Aren’t we all?
But given the fact that there are still many who are not vaccinated and the Delta variant appears to be more transmissible, perhaps it’s best to mask up once again when indoors (and maybe even outdoors, when in large crowds), just for peace of mind.
If history has taught us anything, it’s that isolation, quarantine, good personal hygiene, limitations of public gatherings and the use of disinfectants can help stem the spread of deadly viruses.
Without a vaccine or the availability of antibiotics to treat secondary infections in those with the Spanish Flu, the above-mentioned methods were employed to deal with the pandemic that swept across the world between 1918 and 1919, killing 50 million, with 675,000 of those death occurring in the United States.
While the Spanish Flu was responsible for causing the deadliest pandemic of the 20th century, COVID-19 could very well be the deadliest pandemic of the 21st century — but we do have a long way to go and there’s no telling what can happen in the next 79 years.
It’s certainly not something that we’d expect with so many advances in medicine and technology. It is, however, a sober reminder that we, as humans, are still vulnerable to deadly and infectious diseases and viruses.
With that in mind, we should also remember that we must protect ourselves and if that means wearing masks again for a while, then it’s a small task, compared to the possible outcome for some, if COVID-19 is contracted.
