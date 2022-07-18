Antelope Valley Press Staff Writer Julie Drake reported what many will perceive as good news on Tuesday: some speed limits in Lancaster could be lowered.
There are 16 roadway segments that could see a decrease and one that could seen an increase if an ordinance passes. On Tuesday, the City Council conducted a public hearing to introduce the ordinance to establish recommended speed limits on 135 roadway segments and to amend the Lancaster Municipal Code.
“The proposed new speed limits were determined based on engineering and traffic surveys conducted, by consultant LSY Enterprise, Inc., from October 2021 to January, on city streets,” Drake’s report said.
The last time the speed limits were updated was in 2019 and 2020, when 128 road segments were affected. The remaining 135 roadway segments in the study are nearing the seven-year expiration date, according to the news report.
The consultants recommended a five mile-per-hour decrease on 16 roadway segments. Those include a drop from 50 mph to 45 mph on Avenue M-8 from 45th to 35th streets west (two segments).
The speed limit would drop from 50 mph to 45 mph from 10th Street West from avenue K to L (two segments). The recommended speed limit on Avenue K from 15th to 10th streets west would decrease from 35 to 30 mph.
Five miles per hour doesn’t seem like a huge difference and it’s not, but the reduction is designed to slow traffic when people drive the speed limit.
We don’t have much hope that people will adhere to a lower speed limit — they don’t adhere to current speed limits and each surface street has the potential to become a raceway, which, in turn, causes collisions.
The Antelope Valley is ripe with traffic collisions on a daily basis — whether they occur on surface streets or on the 14 Freeway. Lower speed limits are definitely needed in many parts of the Valley.
