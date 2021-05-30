By now, you’ve probably heard of the Green New Deal, but in case you haven’t, we’ll give you the condensed definition.
It’s a call for public policy to address climate change, but it’s also aimed an addressing and achieving other goals like reducing economic inequality and creating jobs.
While there are proponents and opponents to the Green New Deal that will argue and defend their views on it, we want to talk about the climate change aspect.
In Thursday’s Antelope Valley Press, we reported on the Westside Union School District eliminating approximately 52 tons of greenhouse gas emissions by replacing their gas-powered grounds maintenance equipment with battery electric equipment.
The very next day, we received a letter from a reader questioning whether the money spent on the electric equipment would have been better spent elsewhere, to help the education system.
The letter writer also suggested a different way to be eco-friendly: By replacing the lawn or replacing the gas-powered and electric groundskeeping equipment with “human-powered” lawn mowers.
Another question that was asked was whether the electric lawnmowers would be charged exclusively by solar power or gas-fired generating plants. The letter concluded with the writer saying that there are other issues in the school system that need to be addressed, such as quality of teaching and security, instead of “chasing the Green New Deal.”
The writer’s questions are valid. However, the Westside Union School District isn’t the first to replace gas-powered equipment with more eco-friendly choices. The City of Lancaster was offering incentives to residents who switched from gas-powered lawn mowers to electric ones.
In 2016, they hosted their eighth annual lawn mower exchange, which allowed residents to trade in gas-powered leaf blowers and string trimmers for zero-emission electric models.
“Pre-registered Antelope Valley residents can trade in up to one each of any working gasoline-powered lawn mower, leaf blower and string trimmer to obtain a new cordless, electric, rechargable, or otherwise zero-emission replacement item,” the city website said at the time.
Could the money spent on new battery-powered equipment have gone elsewhere in the city? Sure, but the mayor and council took action to help reduce the residents’ carbon footprint and made it easy for them to acquire more eco-friendly equipment.
We don’t need to look very far to see how emissions can affect the environment. A look toward Tehachapi on any given day will likely reveal a thick blanket of unhealthy-looking air and checking your phone’s weather app will tell you exactly how unhealthy the air is in your area.
Yes, perhaps the money used on the gas-powered equipment could have been spent elsewhere, but the district demonstrated an interest in doing their part to reduce emissions and ensure cleaner air for future generations.
