On June 4, former White House counsel Don McGahn testified behind closed doors in a long-running Democrat-led congressional investigation into whether former president Donald J. Trump obstructed justice while in office.
McGahn, who served as the top legal adviser to Trump for the early part of his four-year presidency and was a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, appeared for the secretive deposition on Capitol Hill before the House Judiciary Committee.
A transcript is to be released of his testimony, lawmakers said.
The deal struck last month ended a two-year legal battle over whether he was required to appear before Congress under subpoena.
In August 2018, in at least three voluntary interviews with investigators that totaled 30 hours over nine months, McGahn described the president’s fury toward the Russian investigation and the ways in which he urged McGahn to respond to it.
He provided the investigators examining whether Trump obstructed justice with a clear view of the president’s most intimate moments with his lawyer.
Among them were Trump’s comments and actions during the firing of the FBI Director James B. Comey, and Trump’s obsession with putting a loyalist in charge of the inquiry, including his repeated urging of Attorney General Jeff Sessions to claim oversight of it.
McGahn was also centrally involved in Trump’s attempts to fire the special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, which investigators might not like have discovered without him.
After the June 4 testimony, committee chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-NY said in a statement, “Mr. McGahn was clearly distressed by President Trump’s refusal to follow his legal advice, again and again, and he shed new light on several troubling event today.”
As he left the meeting, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. — in 2021 highly publicized in a sexual investigation — who is an ally of Trump, said, “We’ve learned nothing new.”
McGahn was initially ordered to testify by the Democrat-led House Judiciary committee in April 2019.
A district judge ruled in November 2019 that he needed to appear before the House. Two panels of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision.
House Democrats initially sought McGahn in a probe about whether the conduct described in Mueller’s probe constituted obstruction of justice. Mueller declined to reach a traditional prosecutorial judgment on that question. Trump had denied any wrongdoing and called the investigation a “witch hunt.”
