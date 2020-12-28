America’s largest defense contractor, Lockheed Martin Corp., said to be flush with cash, plans to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. in a deal valued at $4.4 billion.
Lockheed has for decades been a major, job-loaded industry in Aerospace Valley. The movement of the firm’s Burbank facilities to Palmdale, marked an enormous chapter in industrial history.
The Lockheed purchase will expand its entry into futuristic space travel and missile defense.
Experts say the deal will target higher sales and more savings in an environment of tightening defense budgets.
At $51 a share, Lockheed will buy Aerojet at a 21% premium over the stock’s Dec. 18 closing price.
The Aerojet transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021, after getting regulatory approvals and a nod from Aerojet’s shareholders.
At the end of last week, Aerojet’s stock was trading at 25 times expected earnings, compared with 16 times for Lockheed.
Long famous for its aviation projects, Lockheed’s space division is its third-largest business, contributing 16% of the company’s 2019 revenue.
Lockheed competes with Elon Musk’s SpaceX for US government rocket launches through the United Launch Alliance, its joint venture with Boeing.
The company reported that 2019 was a year full of accomplishments and new milestones achieved. The firm created more job opportunities, opened innovative labs, created student scholarships and was part of a Hollywood blockbuster film, “Ad Astra,” starring Brad Pitt.
A 255,000-square-foot Research & Development II facility was opened in Orlando, Florida, creating 1,000 jobs, with hundreds more expected over the next three to five years.
The company’s CEO Marilyn Hewson, was named to several top lists published by magazines.
In July 2019, the CEO and Lockheed Martin employees visited the White House to celebrate 1,900 new workforce development opportunities.
A group of 2,418 Lockheed Martin employees were honored with a President’s Volunteer Service Award for their substantial work in 2018.
The company was saluted for providing civilian jobs for veterans.
Martin and the Lockheed brothers shared a unique ability to look past the present-day obstacles of today to the promise of a brighter tomorrow.
They knew that innovation, performance and purpose were the keys to accelerating that tomorrow.
July 20, 2019, marked the 50th anniversary of the historic mission to land humans on the moon. On July 16, 1969, a Saturn V rocket powered by five Aerojet Rocketdyne F-1 engines, sent the Apollo 11 mission hurtling toward the moon. Four days later, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to step foot on the Lunar surface.
Lockheed continues to be an enormous contributor to the aerospace growth in Aerospace Valley.
