Friday was a big news day in the Antelope Valley. The front page of the Antelope Valley Press featured stories about two different men who pleaded guilty in two very different cases.
The first, involved Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Steve Owen, who was gunned down in October 2016, after responding to a possible burglary in progress call in the 3200 block of West Avenue J-6 in Lancaster.
The man who killed him, 31-year-old Trenton Trevon Lovell, pleaded guilty to murdering Owen and is set to be sentenced, May 17, to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The other case, involving former Palmdale mayor Jim Ledford, has been ongoing since 2017, when he was charged in June of that year with one count each of conspiracy to commit a crime and conflict of interest.
He was also charged with three counts of perjury by declaration just six months after being elected to his 13th term as Palmdale’s mayor.
Ledford, 67, pleaded guilty to one felony perjury charge for lying about income he illegally received from two consultants. He was immediately sentenced to formal probation for two years and ordered to pay $189,000 in restitution to NASA.
The pleas bring an end to two cases we’ve been following for the past few years. We received several calls from readers, asking what was happening with the Ledford trial and all we could tell them was what we knew: It’s been rescheduled. For a while, it seemed as if the continuations would never end and the case would never be closed.
As for the Owen case, hopefully the admission of guilt by Lovell will bring some peace to the sergeant’s family.
It certainly will not change the series of events that led to his death, but surely there is some solace in the fact that he admitted to the senseless murder.
Both men will now have to face the consequences of their actions and we can finally stop wondering what will happen with their cases.
