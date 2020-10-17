All lies
If the polls are right, why are the Democrats so terrified? Ms. Harris shamelessly peddled crazy lies about how she and Mr. Biden are not really going to ban fracking, despite repeated and clear promises to do so. Nor are they actually in favor of the so-called “Green New Deal” — even though it remains posted on their campaign website for all to see.
They refuse to answer questions now about previous promises to provide free health care for illegal aliens and they refuse to even discuss their plans for blowing up the Supreme Court.
Craziest of all was listening to Ms. Harris peddle fear and lies and whack-job conspiracies. “If you have a preexisting condition, they’re coming for you”! She openly peddles the debunked lies about how President Trump somehow failed to condemn racists in Charlottesville as well as him referring to veterans and losers and suckers, all lies.
Which brings us to the polls, they look much the same as 2016. It is irresponsible to say the least to relentlessly push polls indicating Biden/Harris is way ahead and going to win in a landslide when we all know that is not going to happen. They are pumping up their social justice warriors and conditioning them to believe they will win which will likely succeed in provoking an all-out civil war when President Trump is reelected.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
CIP in the cities
The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale want the voters to approve a ¾ cent tax measure this November. Approval will bring approximately $12 million to both cities. The City Of Lancaster expects to lose $18.7 million (2019-2020 and 2020-2021 fiscal years) in sales, property and state funding revenues.
So far, some people oppose the sales tax measure. City of Lancaster citizens here submitted letters written to the AV Press about erection of bike lanes, some roads in neglect, and Joshua Memorial Park. These letters have been ignored. The areas of Ave J & Division and 15th Street West & Ave K are in bad shape.
As an accountant, I wondered why both cities are asking for a sales tax hike. The City of Santa Clarita is facing a $6.2 million decrease from the previous year, but have not asked the voters for a tax increase.
The City Of Lancaster Capital Improvements is increasing from $22,472,491 in FY 2019 (actual) to $58,339,598 (FY 2020 estimate) & $98,266,107 (FY 2021). The City Of Palmdale Capital Improvements is increasing from $57,496,000 to $116,464,000 (FY 2020) & $202,993,000. However, the City of Santa Clarita’s Capital Improvements increased to $146,704,520 (2019-20 estimate) but is declining to $32,606,204 (FY 2020-2021).
Why are the capital improvement increasing under Lancaster/Palmdale but decreasing with Santa Clarita? Perhaps the difference is due to pros and cons of spending on infrastructure:
Pros: “States must turn their attention back to the type of infrastructure investments that will boost productivity, support business growth, create jobs, provide a healthier environment…” “It’s Time for States to Invest in Infrastructure” https://www.cbpp.org/, 19 Mar 2019)
Cons: “There is little practical evidence that public infrastructure projects are a net positive to the economy,” “ Can Infrastructure Spending Really Stimulate the Economy?” Investopedia.com, 25 Jun 2019
Vincent White
Lancaster
Thanks, Julie
I commend the Antelope Valley Press, and Julie Drake specifically, for ongoing extensive reporting on the Antelope Valley Union High School District Board of Trustees meetings and decisions.
I received a “hit mailer” against Donita Winn as described in the 12 Oct. 2020 issue of the AV Press, and although I did notice a couple of items I knew to be deceptive, I hadn’t yet taken the time to investigate all the statements. I thank Julie Drake for setting the record straight with her meticulous research into the mailer’s grossly misleading or outright fabricated claims.
David Stansifer
Lancaster
Thanks, Lancaster
To the City of Lancaster, thank you for allowing our family and friends to gather at the Hangar for the Celebration of Life for our beloved daughter Marciea Joy Ball. Thanks to grounds keeper Joel and his crew for setting up early.
The staff of the JetHawks, Tom, Katie, Chuck, Taylor and John you folks never hesitated when we called about using the Hangar. We cannot Thank You enough. It was a joy filled, beautiful day.
Lester and Wendy Ball
Lancaster
