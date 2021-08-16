Burden of proof
This letter is a response to Vincent White’s letter “Religious Views”.
The purpose of my letter isn’t really to change White’s mind, but to try to reach any young impressionable minds that might have read his letter.
Firstly, I take great issue with White’s implication that the predominant reasons why people become atheists are rebellion or emotionally damaging experiences that make them angry. The fact is that we are all born atheists.
Most people are then indoctrinated into one or another religion. Some lucky people eventually find their way out of that irrational haze. The majority of believers who become atheists do so simply because they are intellectually honest, they care about what’s true, and they follow where the evidence leads.
Secondly, White tells of a story of woman who was born blind, then had an NDE where she allegedly saw, among other things, visions of her friends and family. White claims that this is irrefutable proof of god’s existence, and asks how else she could have had these visions.
To anyone else reading this, I implore you not to be fooled into seeing evidence of a god where none exists.
The answer to how that woman had those visions is I don’t know and neither do you. Whatever her experience actually was, it is only proof that the human brain can do some remarkable things. It isn’t evidence that a sentient deity was involved. There is nothing to connect those dots. The burden of proof is higher than that.
Gabriel Agreste
Lancaster
Funny thing
Funny thing, patriotism. You never know where, or when, it will show up.
Take the 442 regimental combat unit for example. Shorty after Pearl harbor, the government classified Japanese-American men, 4C, enemy alien. The order authorized the war department to relocate all Japanese- Americans to interment camps.
Then, on February 1, 1943, In a stunning about-face, President Roosevelt said: Americans should never be governed by race or ethnicity but by heart and mind. Aah. Who am I kidding. That’s yesterday’s news. History wouldn’t repeat itself, would it?
For Instance: How would F.D.R. manage Critical Race theory? He already went to bat for incarcerated Japanese-American men, created the patriot 442, and addressed race pertaining to the American spirit. Personally, I think he’d side with parents in their patriotic fight against School boards.
As it happens. According to Fox news. Yes, Fox. The President of the Paso Robles CA, school board; Chris Arend, recently, banned C. R.T. from his school district. The article reported: MR. Arend, read everything advocates of C.R.T. wrote; and concluded: C.R.T, is “just plain garbage,” and a “virus afflicting academia.” Kudos, Paso Robles. You get the go for broke award. Pity, Biden can’t see that.
But then. Biden isn’t F.D.R. Yep, funny thing patriotism.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Leave the door closed
Actually snorted Dr.P outta’ my nose after reading recent opin. saying Fox News and Trump supporters single handedly caused the surge in covid cases. My guess, look to the border where massive amounts of people are being allowed to cross, bypassing all immigration laws.
You can be certain of an uptick in chickenpox, measles, mumps, staphylococcus, and TB. Diseases we had all but eradicated as the emigres are secretly moved to cities unknown. I think to red states to cause embarrassment and the aforementioned covid surge.
I find it awful that we now have an American/Marxist party in full swing. A lot of them left higher education to become teachers or politicians. While we had our eyes on these institutions, we’ve been blindsided. Not just satisfied to shred our constitution, destroy our history, but to subvert and pervert our children by teaching things like CRT.
They have a very different and skewed view of right and wrong. Ex: burning, rioting and looting is ok if you’re Marxist, blm, or antifa, the summer of love. They consider themselves freedom fighters, conservatives are terrorists. Neither is right by the way.
American marxists are getting black eye by constant barrage of defund the police, kill capitalism, shred the constitution.
Stuff not going over well in cities where crime is skyrocketing. So they now call themselves, sophisticated, intellectual, or empowered
Looking down upon the greatness of America, they forget the comfy, cozy, lucrative life they have. Beware, you’re opening a door better left closed.
Barbara Becker
Palmdale
